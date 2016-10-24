Alumni Weekend brings new memories for fans

As part of the team's Alumni Weekend, members of Steelers Nation Unite found themselves interacting with a group of former players in a variety of exclusive and unforgettable experiences.

On Saturday evening, a group of members and their guests were invited to the Alumni dinner, held in the UPMC Club at Heinz Field. An event that featured a number of former players telling stories of their days in the black and gold, Steelers Nation Unite gave these members exclusive access to the VIP room, where they got to meet and take photos with the group of players in attendance.

"It was awesome. In fact, I met Casey Hampton," said Jeff Baughman of Hermitage, PA a season ticket holder for the last 15 years. "I have his jersey and I wear it every game and I'll never switch it. He was so gracious to talk to me. The players have been great."

The exclusive access continued for members on Sunday at the annual Alumni Weekend team photo before kickoff. The group entered the stadium early and got to meet the guys, as well as be part of the team photo. Dave Pilok has seen many memorable moments at Heinz Field, but when asked what stood out the most, Sunday's experience was at the top.

"My favorite moment is going to be what happens here five minutes from now," he said on Sunday afternoon as he, his wife Renae and granddaughter Piper waited for the players to arrive.