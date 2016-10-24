Steelers Nation Unite

Alumni Weekend brings new memories for fans

Oct 24, 2016 at 08:30 AM

Alumni surprise fans in the stands

As part of Alumni Weekend, a group of former players took to the stands during the Steelers-Patriots game to surprise Steelers Nation Unite members and season ticket holders with signed footballs and Terrible Towels.

No Title
1 / 18
No Title
2 / 18
No Title
3 / 18
No Title
4 / 18
No Title
5 / 18
No Title
6 / 18
No Title
7 / 18
No Title
8 / 18
No Title
9 / 18
No Title
10 / 18
No Title
11 / 18
No Title
12 / 18
No Title
13 / 18
No Title
14 / 18
No Title
15 / 18
No Title
16 / 18
No Title
17 / 18
No Title
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As part of the team's Alumni Weekend, members of Steelers Nation Unite found themselves interacting with a group of former players in a variety of exclusive and unforgettable experiences.

On Saturday evening, a group of members and their guests were invited to the Alumni dinner, held in the UPMC Club at Heinz Field. An event that featured a number of former players telling stories of their days in the black and gold, Steelers Nation Unite gave these members exclusive access to the VIP room, where they got to meet and take photos with the group of players in attendance.

"It was awesome. In fact, I met Casey Hampton," said Jeff Baughman of Hermitage, PA a season ticket holder for the last 15 years. "I have his jersey and I wear it every game and I'll never switch it. He was so gracious to talk to me. The players have been great."

The exclusive access continued for members on Sunday at the annual Alumni Weekend team photo before kickoff. The group entered the stadium early and got to meet the guys, as well as be part of the team photo. Dave Pilok has seen many memorable moments at Heinz Field, but when asked what stood out the most, Sunday's experience was at the top.

"My favorite moment is going to be what happens here five minutes from now," he said on Sunday afternoon as he, his wife Renae and granddaughter Piper waited for the players to arrive.

In addition to these experiences, SNU members were also on the field during pregame, leading the Terrible Towel twirl and lining the field as the team came running out for introductions.

Following a special on-field ceremony at halftime that recognized the former players in attendance and celebrated 15 years of Heinz Field history, the group exited the field, picked up some signed footballs and dispersed throughout the stadium for what would be a special in-game delivery.

A few minutes into the third quarter, the game went to a TV timeout and that's when 19 former Steelers, donning their black jerseys, headed into the crowd to surprise members and season ticket holders by hand-delivering autographed footballs and throwing out signed Terrible Towels to fans in the area.

Sure enough, it made for another memorable moment in Heinz Field.

Fans at the game weren't the only ones being rewarded, though, as Steelers Nation Unite was also selecting members who were watching at home to receive signed footballs and Terrible Towels from the weekend's activities.

To learn more or join Steelers Nation Unite for free, simply visit SteelersNationUnite.com for a chance to get rewarded for being a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Learn More

[ Join For Free](https://www.steelersnationunite.com/?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=steelers.com&utmcampaign=nonpaid&utmcontent=alumni weekend recap 102416 article)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A connection like no other

A special relationship led to Jim Zimmerman being selected as the Steelers 2022 Fan of the Year

news

Steelers fans turn out to show their support

Steelers 'World Photo Day' has brought support from all over the world

news

Steelers Nation says #HereWeGo

The #HereWeGo hashtag was all over social media this week

news

Steelers Nation shows their support

Fans across the world gathered to show their love for the team

news

Colbert shares draft thoughts with SNU members

General Manager Kevin Colbert spent time on Monday talking with SNU members on a Steelers Huddle call

news

Rooney on 17-game schedule, fans, and more

Steelers President Art Rooney II spoke with fans during a call with Steelers Nation Unite members

news

Rehab is on schedule for Bush

Devin Bush gave insight into his rehab during the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle

news

Faneca: 'It's been amazing'

Steelers Nation Unite members had an opportunity to interact with Alan Faneca

news

A virtual sideline experience like no other

The Steelers are bringing the pregame experience to fans at home

news

Hilton opens up to Steelers fans

Mike Hilton brought his fun personality to the Steelers Unite Huddle

news

Haden setting his sights on 8 INTs

Joe Haden shared his thoughts with Steelers Nation Unite members following Tuesday's practice

news

Fitzpatrick looking to improve on last season

Minkah Fitzpatrick told Steelers Nation Unite members he wants to have six or seven interceptions in 2020

Advertising