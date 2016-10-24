Alumni Weekend brings new memories for fans

As part of Alumni Weekend, a group of former players took to the stands during the Steelers-Patriots game to surprise Steelers Nation Unite members and season ticket holders with signed footballs and Terrible Towels.
As part of the team's Alumni Weekend, members of Steelers Nation Unite found themselves interacting with a group of former players in a variety of exclusive and unforgettable experiences.
On Saturday evening, a group of members and their guests were invited to the Alumni dinner, held in the UPMC Club at Heinz Field. An event that featured a number of former players telling stories of their days in the black and gold, Steelers Nation Unite gave these members exclusive access to the VIP room, where they got to meet and take photos with the group of players in attendance.
"It was awesome. In fact, I met Casey Hampton," said Jeff Baughman of Hermitage, PA a season ticket holder for the last 15 years. "I have his jersey and I wear it every game and I'll never switch it. He was so gracious to talk to me. The players have been great."
The exclusive access continued for members on Sunday at the annual Alumni Weekend team photo before kickoff. The group entered the stadium early and got to meet the guys, as well as be part of the team photo. Dave Pilok has seen many memorable moments at Heinz Field, but when asked what stood out the most, Sunday's experience was at the top.
"My favorite moment is going to be what happens here five minutes from now," he said on Sunday afternoon as he, his wife Renae and granddaughter Piper waited for the players to arrive.
In addition to these experiences, SNU members were also on the field during pregame, leading the Terrible Towel twirl and lining the field as the team came running out for introductions.
Following a special on-field ceremony at halftime that recognized the former players in attendance and celebrated 15 years of Heinz Field history, the group exited the field, picked up some signed footballs and dispersed throughout the stadium for what would be a special in-game delivery.
A few minutes into the third quarter, the game went to a TV timeout and that's when 19 former Steelers, donning their black jerseys, headed into the crowd to surprise members and season ticket holders by hand-delivering autographed footballs and throwing out signed Terrible Towels to fans in the area.
Sure enough, it made for another memorable moment in Heinz Field.
Fans at the game weren't the only ones being rewarded, though, as Steelers Nation Unite was also selecting members who were watching at home to receive signed footballs and Terrible Towels from the weekend's activities.
To learn more or join Steelers Nation Unite for free, simply visit SteelersNationUnite.com for a chance to get rewarded for being a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
