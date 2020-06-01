Alualu is learning along with his kids

Like everyone else, Alualu has also used the last few months to spend time doing things he didn't have time for previously, picking up some hobbies and trying to improve on other ones.

"We have so much time on our hands at home now," said Alualu. "I have been trying to cook a lot more. I am doing more things, looking up certain recipes, trying to follow it to a 'T.' Sometimes it turns out, sometimes it doesn't. Watching different shows on Netflix. Also picking up a book here and there. All of those things help pass time during this pandemic.

"I am trying to learn the piano a little. Not really play it. Just learning a song or two."

The best thing he is doing, though, is spending time with his family.

"The blessing in disguise is we get to spend this much time with them," said Alualu. "We are trying our best to quarantine them and make the most of the time we get. Being around them so much more is special, because of our schedules being busy, and them being involved with school it was always on the go, from taking one person to practice, picking another one up, working out. Just to have this time to stop and not have that much to do you learn so much about each kid and you know the ins and outs of how they act, how they attack certain situations and problems.