Ahkello in a 'place that I'm happy'

"I think the injury to Joe Haden kind of opened up the door," said Witherspoon. "That was kind of where my where my spot was. Throughout the entirety of the beginning of the season, I spoke with Mike Tomlin, and he was very honest about where we stood and what it was going to take for me to get on the field. That happened. And then it was just up to me to take advantage of the opportunity."

For a guy who was accustomed to seeing playing time, biding his time was tough. But he never faltered.

"I think just separating from expectations," said Witherspoon. "I think that's the biggest thing in this league. The most important opportunity is the next one. If you spend time thinking about, or worrying about what that's going to be, you're wasting valuable minutes on preparing and being ready for that moment. And that's all I did was really just sit back, trusted the people that were in front of me, the leaders that were ahead of me, Mike Tomlin, and I just listened and took it in stride. When that opportunity came, I was prepared because I wasn't taking myself through that mental jungle gym for no reason. I was just very even keeled and ready to take advantage of the opportunity."

Witherspoon will work with a mix at cornerback that includes newly signed free agent Levi Wallace. He said when he heard the news of Wallace being signed, he was excited and loves the competition it creates.

"My reaction was just excited that our team got better," said Witherspoon. "I've watched him play a few times and I've always liked his length and his combination of size and speed and just his feel for the game. But for me, it's just about making the team better. Pushing myself, pushing him, pushing each other and I think when you have high caliber guys in one building, you're going to make your team better and make your players better. And that's what I'm here for."

Witherspoon doesn't know yet how the division of labor will work with him, Wallace and Cameron Sutton. He just knows he will be ready for whatever is asked of him.

"I don't really live with expectation," said Witherspoon. "I didn't have any idea or concept going into last year when I got traded and was able to make the best of an opportunity so I just kind of keep my brain quiet. Trust the people that do the jobs that they do, and they can trust me that I'm going to be ready for my job."