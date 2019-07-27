A walk to honor a legend

The Foundation's mission is to help provide funding for "research projects relating to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of injuries of the brain occurring primarily in sports activities."

"We are making a lot of progress, but a lot more research needs to be done and that is what the Chuck Noll Foundation is all about," said Rooney. "There is a lot of great research being done in Pittsburgh and the region. The foundation has supported a number of projects at UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and this year we funded a project at West Virginia University. There is a lot of work being done and we are glad the foundation is able to support it.

"I think Chuck would be happy this is the kind of thing that is being done in his name. It's a great way to remember Chuck."

Noll was a coach who was committed to his players, caring about them on and off the field. It was that commitment that eventually led to the development of the ImPACT test, a post-concussion assessment and cognitive test now used by the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and by over 12,000 colleges and high schools in the United States. And it all began with encouragement from Noll.

"I am not surprised Chuck was at the forefront of this," said Blount. "Chuck was always the guy who was pushing knowledge, new ways of doing things. He was always curious when you got an injury, he wanted to find out as much as he could about it. Because of that I am not surprised he was ahead of the game as far as concussions.