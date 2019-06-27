A tale of two seasons

As he prepares for a training camp battle for the Steelers No. 2 quarterback spot, Joshua Dobbs can look back at what was a tale of two completely different seasons.

His rookie year in 2017 he was the team's No. 3 quarterback, not getting a single snap in a game and rarely getting reps in practice.

In 2018 he was the team's No. 2 quarterback, the guy behind Ben Roethlisberger who had to be ready at a moment's notice, while at the same time knowing he would only play in case of an emergency.

They were two seasons that came with different challenges, but ones he had no problem dealing with.

"Both seasons were mentally challenging in different ways," said Dobbs. "When you're not dressing on Sunday you know you're not going to go in no matter what happens throughout the game. That was what it was like my rookie year. It was tough. It's a long season and you're like, 'Dang, I'm not playing.' It's extremely tough, especially when you've been the starter, been that guy since you were age five.

"But last year it was a different mental challenge because you are dressing on Sunday. But you're not the starter and you don't know when the opportunity is going to come, yet you have to be ready. Every play that goes on in the game, you are keeping your mind into. It can be tough because you're removed from it, you're standing on the sideline. It's definitely mentally challenging to keep your head focused on every single play because you never know when you're going to be thrust into action quickly. When you might go from standing on the sideline in a hat to running in there controlling the offense.