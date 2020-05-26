A self-motivated Fitzpatrick will be ready

If all were normal right now, Minkah Fitzpatrick would have been on the field today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, taking part in one of the Steelers OTA sessions. It's likely he would have been stopped by some of the media covering practice to talk for a few minutes about the progress of the defense and his personal growth during his first offseason with the team.

Fitzpatrick did talk to the media, just not in the normal manner it would have been. Instead it was via Zoom, him sitting in front of a University of Alabama flag at his home in Florida and the media dialing in, the vast majority working from home in Pittsburgh.

It's typical of what has been a less than typical offseason in the NFL, and like everyone on the call, Fitzpatrick isn't certain of what they next step is going to be, but he is preparing for it to be normal when training camp rolls around.

"I am preparing as if we are going to go back and right into the full swing of things," said Fitzpatrick. "As if we are going to go back into a regular camp schedule and a regular preseason schedule. That will be the toughest thing if we do that, so I am going to prepare for that. If we have anything else, we'll all be prepared as if everything is normal regular season.

"I have no clue. They are updating us every day with what they have, and what they have is very little."

Like he said, though, he will be ready when things become clearer in preparation for the 2020 season. When it comes to working hard, whether it's in the team weight room or on his own, his dedication and commitment can't be questioned.

"I am a very self-motivated type of guy. It's not a big deal," said Fitzpatrick. "I am training just as hard as I would be, if not harder if I was in the facility. Doing everything I can to stay in shape. When I get back, make sure I hit the ground running. I am going to be in good shape."

There is one thing that does concern him. Chemistry. OTAs are traditionally a time when players truly bond. There isn't the physical beating of training camp, or the stress of the season. Instead OTAs are a time where practices are lighter and free time is more abundant, allowing the players the opportunity to really get to know each other.

"I feel like the only real concern for the team is the chemistry," said Fitzpatrick. "This time right now you are (normally) spending a lot of time with your teammates, not just in the locker room, but outside the locker room. We're all together, only working four days a week, so guys are spending a lot of time together outside, hanging out, learning about each other and life outside of football. During the season it's tough to do that because you see each other 12 hours out of the day and you don't want to go home and see them again. The only real concern for me is the chemistry part of it. It's big, but we can find ways to make it happen."

Experience is one thing that can give the Steelers an edge when it comes to chemistry. Yes, there are newcomers on the defense, from Chris Wormley who was traded from the Ravens, to young players like third-round pick Alex Highsmith. But overall, experience is going to be a key.

"We have a lot of guys returning, but we also have some young faces and new faces," said Fitzpatrick. "There are other teams that half their roster, secondary or linebacker corps, is gone. We are lucky enough not to have that. I think it would definitely give us an advantage because we all have a year under our belt, or some guys more than that. I think it's definitely an advantage for us."

It's not just experience, either. It's about talent on the defense.

"I think we are one of the best," said Fitzpatrick. "I think that was reflected last year in the way that we played and our stats. Our talent level, and our execution level. A lot of guys have talent, this is the NFL. But our execution level, alongside our talent level, is what sets us apart and is what is going to continue to set us apart."

They are going to need every bit of talent this year in a division where they will face three of the last four Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.