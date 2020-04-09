A perfect way to social distance

The farm is giving Washington all he needs right now, allowing him to stay home and keep busy, while at the same time train for football.

"I am always out running sprints in front of the house. I have a big yard and it's pretty flat," said Washington. "Usually I will just run the sprints and then run some routes. I don't have anyone throwing to me. I am ordering a Jugs machine so I will have an accurate ball every time.

"As far as lifting, the other day I was trimming trees around here and I don't know if I ever felt my lats burn as much as they did when I was trimming trees and moving big old logs and stuff. For sure nature is giving me the best workouts.

"They may not think I am working on football, but I think some of it translates. I am still running. I am out in the country, so I go on bike rides too. I am getting conditioning, working on the legs at the same time. I ride seven or eight miles. You may have one or two cars pass you, but you may see more cattle than people."

The benefits of life on the farm are paying off. Last year Washington dropped about 15 pounds in the offseason. This year, working on the farm, he dropped even more, recently weighing in at 205 pounds after being listed at 213 at the end of the season.

"I am lighter than last year. I am feeling pretty light," said Washington. "I feel like it will help with the quick twitch. Especially that second gear when the ball is in the air. In general, just being lighter is good. At the same time, I have been working on strength. I haven't lost any muscle. I am just getting everything back together and just trying to stay healthy, especially at a time like this when you have to stay healthy.

"There are times when you don't want to do it, but it's all going to pay off in the end. You might as well do it upfront. Once the time gets here to be able to practice, it won't be hard at all"

Until that time comes, though, life on the farm is suiting him just fine. He is planning on buying some cattle and starting to raise them and just continue to work on the beauty that is outside his door.

"It's not a lot right now. It's something to start with though," said Washington. "I just want to have a ranch to raise cattle. I have an arena there to work on my roping. I always wanted to have calves. Buy them young, feed them out and sell them.

"My dad on his family farm they have a cow/calf operation. In the spring when they have calves, they calve them, grow them out and sell them when they grow. I will get there at some time."