A mistake that turned out to be 'Immaculate'

The play-by-play read as follows:

"Stabler, almost caught in the backfield, circled left end and ran untouched into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown run."

It was then that many thought all was lost, even Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. headed for the locker room to greet the team and console them.

But it wasn't over.

The Steelers got the ball with 1:13 to play at their own 20-yard line. Terry Bradshaw completed a nine-yard pass to Franco Harris, and then hit Frenchy Fuqua for 11-yards and a first down. Three straight incompletions would put the Steelers in a major hole, facing a fourth-and-10 at their own 40-yard line with just 22 seconds remaining.

And like Hanneman said, the rest is history.

While under pressure, Bradshaw threw the ball in the direction of Fuqua and as it arrived, he collided with Raiders' safety Jack Tatum, the ball ricocheted back, and Harris miraculously scooped it out of the air and took off running for a 60-yard touchdown reception that gave the Steelers the 13-7 win and a wild celebration ensued.

And the Immaculate Reception was born.

"As it's most commonly reported, after I screwed up, we needed to score," said Hanneman. "The Immaculate Reception play was necessitated by the deficit that had been created. We were up 6-0. And Oakland drove the length of the field, and then scored after I was in there."

While everyone in Pittsburgh celebrated, Hanneman breathed a sigh of relief.

"Franco was not only a hero to everybody in Pittsburgh, he was a hero to me too," said Hanneman. "I imagine life would be quite different today if that hadn't happened. There's one sportswriter about 10 years ago wrote I would have been a Bill Buckner like figure forever.

"It was a terrible feeling. It's not about you. It's about the team and I let the team down. I let George Perles down. He sent me in with a job to do and the assignment changed when Andy called the stunt, but nonetheless I had a new responsibility, and I didn't fulfill it.

"I had a decent rookie year. I felt really good about everything, but that was something you never get over. Obviously, it necessitated the heroics that followed. All's well that ends well as they say, but still it lingers."

But what also lingers, is that if Stabler never scored on that play, there is a really good chance the Steelers aren't in the situation they found themselves in for the Immaculate Reception to happen.

"One event leads to another and there's no question there would not have been an Immaculate Reception," said Hanneman. "Just the time that was left, if they hadn't scored right then, or not at all, there's all kinds of hypotheticals you can look at. But one thing, there wouldn't be exactly that same play. Who knows what outcome there would have been, or how much time there would have been left for us to score if they had scored later. There's so many what ifs.

"I guess there is perversely some small satisfaction that with all the joy and celebrations that took place, somebody had to screw up. So, I guess I did my job to necessitate what was voted to be the greatest play of all time."