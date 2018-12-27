A little help from their friends

"You'd feel a lot worse than you do right now if you were to go out there and see Baltimore lose and us lose, too," DeCastro said. "Hopefully, people realize that, and I think they do.

"It's definitely deflating, I'm not going to sit here and say it's not and lie to you. It's been a long season, a lot of effort, especially the last game, the way it went. At the same time, you have to keep going."

That last game, a 31-28 loss last Sunday in New Orleans, wasn't decided until wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled at the Saints' 34-yard line and New Orleans recovered with 32 seconds left in regulation.

But the door remains open, the Steelers simply need help pushing their way through it.

"I'm like Jim Carrey right now in 'Dumb and Dumber,'" guard Ramon Foster offered. "'So you're saying we have a chance,' that's where I'm at."

It's a chance the Steelers might be capable of taking advantage of in the playoffs should they qualify, based on the way they played against New England and in New Orleans.

"I kinda feel like we found a groove in a sense," Foster continued. "We've found some stuff that's been working for us lately.

"It's been unfortunate, we've kinda caused a lot of turmoil ourselves and that's what's disheartening about it. The stuff that we can control we should have controlled and we didn't."

Added cornerback Mike Hilton: "It came down to a final drive (in New Orleans). We were happy about how we played. We let some plays go, and some calls were missed, obviously, in our opinion, but we can't control that. It was a good performance for us, just wish it turned out differently.