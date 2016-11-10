Steelers Nation Unite

A chance to win $1000 in Steelers gear

Nov 10, 2016 at 10:00 AM

This holiday season, Steelers Nation Unite is giving fans a chance to win $1,000 to purchase the items on their Wishlist at the Steelers Pro Shop!

Just by being a member and creating a new Wishlist or updating a current Wishlist at shop.steelers.com between now and Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), fans are automatically entered to win the grand prize in this exclusive sweepstakes.

To enter, simply follow these steps:

  1. Join Steelers Nation Unite for free by visiting SteelersNationUnite.com, and complete your member profile.
  1. Visit shop.steelers.com and login/register for the Steelers Pro Shop with the same email address that is on your Steelers Nation Unite account.
  1. Shop your favorite products at the Steelers Pro Shop and click "Add to Wishlist" between now and Nov. 24, 2016 to be automatically entered to win. (Limit one entry per person)

Once you've signed up and created a Wishlist, be sure to check out the exclusive gear available to you in the SNU members-only portion of the Steelers Pro Shop.

Steelers Nation Unite is the official home of Steelers Nation and gives members chances to get rewarded all year long. By signing up and completing any number of different activities, members gain yards and level up, which leads to a variety of exclusive benefits and unforgettable rewards.

To learn more and join the official home of Steelers Nation, visit SteelersNationUnite.com now.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2016 Win Your Wishlist Sweepstakes ends 11/24/16. Open to legal residents of US and Mexico 18 years or older (or legal age of majority). Odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries. One prize will be awarded. Approximate retail value of prize $1,000. Sweepstakes Sponsor is Pittsburgh Steelers LLC. No purchase necessary to enter. See HERE for complete sweepstakes rules.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

