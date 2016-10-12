Here's a chance to own a piece of Steelers history.

When the Steelers defeated the Bengals in Week 2, it marked the 100th victory (regular season and postseason) in Head Coach Mike Tomlin's career. Steelers Nation Unite is giving fans the chance to win a game-used football from that contest, as well as a signed photo of Coach Tomlin, in an exclusive sweepstakes.

To enter, simply visit [SteelersNationUnite.com](https://www.steelersnationunite.com/?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=steelers.com&utmcampaign=october&utmcontent=tomlin sweeps article button) to sign up for free and then enter daily through October 27, 2016. One winner will be randomly selected to receive this unique prize package, which is certified by the Pittsburgh Steelers Authentic Memorabilia team.

Steelers Nation Unite is the official home of Steelers Nation and gives fans opportunities to connect with their team and other fans all year long. To learn more or sign up for free and enter, visit SteelersNationUnite.com now.