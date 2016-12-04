 Skip to main content
Advertising

Steelers Nation Unite

A chance to get rewarded during the holidays

Dec 04, 2016 at 04:00 AM

This holiday season, Steelers Nation Unite is gifting members with some amazing prizes and experiences. From December 14 through December 25, the official home of Steelers Nation will be giving away a new jersey each day, plus another awesome gift.

Fans can sign up for free to become Steelers Nation Unite members at SteelersNationUnite.com and then gain yards for a number of different activities for a chance to win. As members, fans progress through four different levels – Starter, Veteran, Pro Bowl and Hall of Fame – and level up for every 150 yards gained.

For a chance to get rewarded during the 12 Days of Steelers Giveaways, members must be in the Veteran level or higher to be entered in the daily drawings. Additionally, with every new level comes a new set of benefits and rewards, including up to 25% off purchases at shop.steelers.com.

After signing up, members gain yards for everything from sharing their traditions and submitting hangouts for fans, to shopping at the Steelers Pro Shop and attending games. Here are just a few examples of ways to gain yards:

  • Complete Your Profile - 25 Yards
  • RSVP for Games - 5 Yards
  • Submit a Steelers Tradition - 5 Yards
  • Participate in the Weekly Huddle - 5 Yards
  • Watch Steelers Live - 5 Yards
  • Listen to the game on the Steelers Radio Network/SNR - 5 Yards
  • Make purchases at the Steelers Pro Shop at shop.steelers.com – Up to 30 yards

For more information on all of these activities and to become an official member, visit SteelersNationUnite.com now.

As a diehard fan, there's no reason to miss out on some unbelievable gifts and experiences that Steelers Nation Unite is gifting to members this holiday season.

Learn More

Join For Free

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bogo is proud to represent the black and gold

David Bogo was stunned when he learned he was the Steelers 2023 Fan of the Year
news

Fans ready to show their Steelers love

Steelers fans from around the world encouraged to share photos showing their support
news

A connection like no other

A special relationship led to Jim Zimmerman being selected as the Steelers 2022 Fan of the Year
news

Steelers fans turn out to show their support

Steelers 'World Photo Day' has brought support from all over the world
news

Steelers Nation says #HereWeGo

The #HereWeGo hashtag was all over social media this week
news

Steelers Nation shows their support

Fans across the world gathered to show their love for the team
news

Colbert shares draft thoughts with SNU members

General Manager Kevin Colbert spent time on Monday talking with SNU members on a Steelers Huddle call
news

Rooney on 17-game schedule, fans, and more

Steelers President Art Rooney II spoke with fans during a call with Steelers Nation Unite members
news

Rehab is on schedule for Bush

Devin Bush gave insight into his rehab during the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle
news

Faneca: 'It's been amazing'

Steelers Nation Unite members had an opportunity to interact with Alan Faneca
news

A virtual sideline experience like no other

The Steelers are bringing the pregame experience to fans at home
news

Hilton opens up to Steelers fans

Mike Hilton brought his fun personality to the Steelers Unite Huddle
Advertising