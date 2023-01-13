5 for Friday: Young guns are in the AFC

The Steelers wound up playing the NFL's second-toughest schedule in 2022 according to Football Outsiders. Only the Jets, who played nine playoff teams, going 2-7 in those games, had a more difficult schedule.

Of next season's opponents for the Steelers, seven qualified for the playoffs this season. But that only includes five actual teams since both the Bengals and Ravens qualified and the Steelers obviously play each of them twice.

Of their other three returning playoff opponents, they face two of them at home (the 49ers and Jaguars) and one on the road (Seahawks).

But as we know, there will be a lot of turnover when it comes to the postseason in 2023. Of this year's field, six were not in the postseason in 2021.

• Mike Tomlin has always said in the past that one season does not carry over to the next for obvious reasons.

The roster is decidedly different. Typically, there are between 15 to 20 new players on a roster from one year to the next.

But the Steelers to a man are pointing to the team's 7-2 finish to this season and looking to carry that over into 2023.

"I think it's so important to carry that momentum to next year. We've got a core group of young guys," said outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "I love seeing how Kenny and the offense started to gel towards the end of the year. Just seeing his growth and what type of leader he is, I'm excited for him to be our quarterback going into the future. He's such a competitor. I could tell that from training camp what type of competitor he was, and just week by week he kept going and getting better.

"So, I know that we'll continue to get better overall, and I think us as a defense, we were playing some of our best ball at the end of the year, creating more turnovers and getting more sacks and stuff, so I think we'll be able to build on it next year."