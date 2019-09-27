'You gotta attempt to throw it'

"Yes, for sure," Rudolph said. "It's my second week going through the whole process with the guys, with the offensive line, it's valuable reps. The meeting time, now it's kind of my deal so it's more focused around what do I like in preparation and gameplanning. Randy's been great with opportunities to provide input in what I like and that's really helpful.

"You're taking what the defense gives you. I do love pushing the ball down the field. And chunk plays, like Coach (Mike) Tomlin says, eliminates a lot of execution. We enjoy taking those chunk plays. At the same time, if that's not there, if they're not having it, you gotta be smart with the ball and check it down and maybe not force it into those tight windows."

Rudolph's learning curve also involves understanding when shots need to be taken.