Worilds is Digest Player of Week

JASON WORILDS**

Outside Linebacker

It might seem strange to recognize a defensive player following a game in which the opponent scored 34 points, put up 360 yards of net offense, averaged 7.5 yards per rush, and was able to convert 67 percent of its red zone trips (4-of-6) into touchdowns.

But Jason Worilds played a solid game yesterday against the Miami Dolphins, and Cam Heyward was right there with him.

Worilds finished with eight tackles, including three for loss; he added two sacks to up his total on the season to eight and pad his team lead; and he added two other hits on the quarterback. Heyward led the team with 10 tackles, including one for loss; he had the Steelers' other sack, batted down a pass, and added another hit on the quarterback.

Worilds is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.