Worilds is Digest Player of Week

JASON WORILDS
Outside Linebacker
Without LaMarr Woodley for the third straight game, the Steelers again had to rely on Jason Worilds and rookie Jarvis Jones at outside linebacker. Once again, Worilds came through.
Worilds led the team with 10 tackles, he had two sacks to post a second game this season in which he had multiple sacks, and he also forced a fumble. Worilds is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Another strong candidate was Le'Veon Bell, who rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown and caught seven passes for 63 more. Bell would have had a second rushing touchdown if not for a ruling where a Ravens defender knocked his helmet off to kill the play before Bell was able to fall across the goal line.
Also considered were Lawrence Timmons, who had eight tackles; Heath Miller, who caught eight passes for 86 yards; and Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 28-of-44 for 257 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also moving around in the pocket sufficiently to avoid being sacked by a Ravens defense that came into the game with 37 through 11 games.