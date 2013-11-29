Worilds is Digest Player of Week

Without LaMarr Woodley for the third straight game, the Steelers again had to rely on Jason Worilds and rookie Jarvis Jones at outside linebacker. Once again, Worilds came through.

Worilds led the team with 10 tackles, he had two sacks to post a second game this season in which he had multiple sacks, and he also forced a fumble. Worilds is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Another strong candidate was Le'Veon Bell, who rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown and caught seven passes for 63 more. Bell would have had a second rushing touchdown if not for a ruling where a Ravens defender knocked his helmet off to kill the play before Bell was able to fall across the goal line.