Women of Steel: Always showing their support

When Renee Minnemeyer-Climo joined the Steelers season ticket waiting list in 1995, she was told it would likely be 20 years until her name would come off the list and she would have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

The timing was dead on.

In 2015, Minnemeyer-Climo got an email from the Steelers ticket office, and her dream came true.

"It was crazy," said Minnemeyer-Climo, who is from Beaver Falls, Pa. "They said when we got on the list it was about a 20 year wait, and it was literally a 20 year wait. We got married, got on the list, and it was a great 20th anniversary gift.

"I got an email about it and the first thing I did was call my husband. Then they said you had to have your decision fast. I didn't wait. I took care of it the first day. It was so exciting."

Going to Steelers games was nothing new for her, as she purchased tickets from a friend who was a season ticket holder back when the team played at Three Rivers Stadium. But when they made the move to Heinz Field, the friend no longer had access to the tickets, so it was tougher, making getting her own season tickets a joy.

"It's the best thing," said Minnemeyer-Climo. "The best.

"I love going to the games. I scream so loud I have no voice the next day. There is nothing like being in the crowd, a night game with the Terrible Towels going and everyone seeing it on television. Football has the most impact from a fan. You can yell so loud and cause an offside, false start. You don't' get that in other sports. It's the best fan sport to be a part of."

The past two years have been tough for her though, unable to go to games because of the Covid pandemic. She is a leukemia survivor, unable to enjoy one of her favorite pastimes because of health concerns. But she is hoping that is all going to change this season.

"I am hoping it's going to work out because I really want to get back into the action," she said. "I've missed it. I plan everything around games. We don't go on vacation during football season. I had a trip cancelled during Covid to Australia and it's happening during football season now. I already have anxiety.

"We have only one person who can come over to our house for games because they know the rule about not talking. I am very superstitious. I have to wear the same thing. It doesn't get washed until they lose, because you know I control the outcome."

Like many, her love of football came from her family, and in her case, it was her late mother who instilled her passion for the black and gold.

"Most people think your love of football comes from your dad. For me it was my mom," said Minnemeyer-Climo. "She was a Steelers fanatic. When I was a little girl, we watched the game. I have the same rule as she did. You don't talk during a Steelers game. Anything I wanted to learn about the Steelers I had to find out during a commercial break because you couldn't talk during a game.

"Back then you were able to go to the Pittsburgh airport and greet the players when they came back from a game. We did that. I got to meet the likes of Terry Bradshaw and Rocky Bleier and my favorite Jack Lambert. We got our picture with him. It was fun because I learned the game and we got to interact with the players."

One of her dreams was to see the Steelers play in the Super Bowl, and enjoy it with her mom to celebrate their love of the game together.

"We went to Super Bowl XL and my mom couldn't go, but said she would go to the next one with us," said Minnemeyer-Climo. "She got cancer and died within a year. Super Bowl XLIII came, and she left an envelope for us to go to the game. We went on her. We were at the game, the best Super Bowl ever. I turned to my husband at the end of the game, and I said I can't believe my mom isn't here with us, she would have loved it. At that point he pulled out his wallet and had a picture of my mom in it and said she is here with us. That was such a memory. I can't believe he did that. It's my favorite football memory. I feel like she was there, and she wasn't going to let me leave without the team winning."

Her experiences going to games, watching on television, have brought her joy and pride, as she knows the Steelers way is a tradition like no other.

"I love the tradition," she said. "I love that we are a respected team that has been around a long time. We don't follow fads. We have a respect for the players that goes beyond other organizations. Even when players leave or come here, they say it's different here. I feel that as a fan too. We have stability. We have longevity and respect for the coaches and fans.