Wisniewski is living the dream

When Stefen Wisniewski announced he was signing with the Steelers on his Twitter account, he was proudly sporting a Steelers hat showing the love not just for his new team, but his hometown team he grew up cheering for.

And the thought of course was, it was a hat he or his family had sitting around the house.

Not the case.

"I went out to Walmart and grabbed one," said Wisniewski from his home in State College, Pa. "That is one of the good things about being near your hometown team. They have Steelers gear everywhere."

And that wasn't the only thing he has been sporting lately that is black and gold.

"I started wearing Steelers gear again. It's been a while," said Wisniewski. "I had to buy some new stuff. I grew a little bit since the last time I was wearing Steelers gear. My wife, Hilary, is pulling out a lot of her Steelers sweatshirts that she had in her closet. She is a Pittsburgher as well."

For Wisniewski, signing with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent has been a dream come true. He is a Pittsburgher, growing up in South Fayette and attending Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He grew up a Steelers fan, attending games at Heinz Field. Now, he will be playing there.

"It's amazing. I grew up a Steelers fan," said Wisniewski. "Once you are in the NFL you don't always have the opportunity to pick any team that you want. You go where you are drafted, when you are a free agent you go to the best opportunity. When the Steelers said they are interested, it was a dream come true.

"I played at Heinz Field in high school in a WPIAL championship game. I played in a preseason game there. But I never played in a real game in the NFL yet, which I always looked forward to. The fact that I am going to do it with the Steelers is unbelievable. I can't even imagine what it's going to be like to be honest. The energy of that stadium, the fact that they will be cheering for me, it's going to be unbelievable."

What else is likely to be unbelievable is the ticket requests. With family and friends on both his side and his wife's in Pittsburgh, ticket requests will be pouring in.

"I am going to have to come up with a system, so I don't spend my whole paycheck on tickets," joke Wisniewski. "I will have to get some type of lottery system going. I am excited to be playing close to home. To have all of my family at the games.

"It's only been a few days since I signed, but all of my family and friends have reached out excited about it. One of the biggest things in high school and college was my family and friends were at every game. Playing at Penn State I was close. I go to the NFL and get drafted by Oakland and I am in California and nobody was at my games. It was sad to go from having all of my family there to them not being able to. Now all of my friends and family are going to be there. It's going to be awesome. I am looking forward to it.