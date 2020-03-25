Wisniewski brings experience to line

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year contract, a nine-year veteran who doesn't just bring experience to the line, he brings a hometown flavor.
Wisniewski, who grew up in South Fayette, attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He grew up a Steelers fan, attending games at Heinz Field. Now, he will be playing there.
Wisniewski, who played at Penn State, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Raiders, before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, where he spent one season. He spent the next three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-18), a starter on the Super Bowl LII team.
He was released by the Eagles before the start of the 2019 season, but was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after Week 5 of the season. He played in 11 regular season games, starting two last year, and was the starter at left guard for the postseason, including Super Bowl LIV.
During his career he played in 134 games, starting 103 of them, and switched from center to left guard when he signed with the Eagles.