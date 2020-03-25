Wisniewski brings experience to line

Wisniewski, who grew up in South Fayette, attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He grew up a Steelers fan, attending games at Heinz Field. Now, he will be playing there.

Wisniewski, who played at Penn State, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Raiders, before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, where he spent one season. He spent the next three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-18), a starter on the Super Bowl LII team.