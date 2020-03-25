Transactions

Presented by

Wisniewski brings experience to line

Mar 25, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year contract, a nine-year veteran who doesn't just bring experience to the line, he brings a hometown flavor.

Wisniewski, who grew up in South Fayette, attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He grew up a Steelers fan, attending games at Heinz Field. Now, he will be playing there.

Wisniewski, who played at Penn State, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Raiders, before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, where he spent one season. He spent the next three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-18), a starter on the Super Bowl LII team.

He was released by the Eagles before the start of the 2019 season, but was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after Week 5 of the season. He played in 11 regular season games, starting two last year, and was the starter at left guard for the postseason, including Super Bowl LIV.

During his career he played in 134 games, starting 103 of them, and switched from center to left guard when he signed with the Eagles.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign 10 to Reserve/Future contracts

The team signed 10 players who spent time on the practice squad in 2022

news

Wren elevated for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster

news

Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

Renell Wren was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

Jonathan Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster and Chris Wormley placed on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell activated to 53-man roster

The Steelers activated Chris Boswell to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed Emeke Egbule to the practice squad

news

Steelers make roster moves

DeMarvin Leal was activated to the 53-man roster and Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Wren signed to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Renell Wren to the practice squad

news

Steelers elevate two for Monday Night Football

The Steelers elevated Anthony McFarland and Cody White to the Active/Inactive Roster

Advertising