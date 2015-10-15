Winning always comes first

In the first three games of the season, Antonio Brown racked up 133, 195, and 108 yards and two touchdowns with Ben Roethlisberger under center.
The last two games he has had only 42 and 45 yards respectively, with no touchdowns, with Mike Vick at quarterback.
Brown knows that Vick wants to get the ball to him. It's just a matter of it happening.
"I don't think he's not trying to get me the ball," said Brown. "He is new out there. He hasn't been here for the spring and training camp. He is just trying to do what is right to put the team in position to make sure we don't mess up.
"He's got to take some shots. I told him, trust me a little bit. Let me make some plays. Let's get a victory. As long as we keep winning, that's all it's about."
Getting a victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is definitely the priority for Brown and Vick, and the quarterback knows getting the ball in Brown's hands is away to do that.
"It's very important. I am still working on it," said Vick. "This week we said we aren't going to put an emphasis on it. We said we are just going to let everything happen naturally, and go out there and play to win. And that's the most important thing."
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited fashion, said part of the problem too is defenses are focusing on shutting Brown down.
"I think defenses key in on him, put more than two guys on him," said Roethlisberger. "I talked with some of the safeties from the Chargers and they were aware of where he is. It's not easy to get him the ball when you've got guys doing everything they can to stop that."