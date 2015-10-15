Winning always comes first

The last two games he has had only 42 and 45 yards respectively, with no touchdowns, with Mike Vick at quarterback.

Brown knows that Vick wants to get the ball to him. It's just a matter of it happening.

"I don't think he's not trying to get me the ball," said Brown. "He is new out there. He hasn't been here for the spring and training camp. He is just trying to do what is right to put the team in position to make sure we don't mess up.

"He's got to take some shots. I told him, trust me a little bit. Let me make some plays. Let's get a victory. As long as we keep winning, that's all it's about."