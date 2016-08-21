Fellow running back Le'Veon Bell will be suspended for the first three games of the regular season, meaning the ground game will be in the capable hands of Williams.

"My expectations haven't changed," said Williams. "The situation surrounding my expectations have changed, but my expectations haven't changed. I just need to go out there and be the best player I can be and be productive and help this team win football games."

Williams' expectations are to do everything he can to help the Steelers not only win the three games Bell will miss, the Redskins, Bengals and Eagles game, but every game this season.

"I just go out there and take my job serious," said Williams. "I just go out and do my job. I just love the game of football and I try to go out there and win football games."

Williams, who is in his 11th season, is no stranger to being a starting running back and took on that role in 10 games last season when Bell was both suspended and injured. He had 200 carries for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"If you need DeAngelo Williams to carry the load, he can and he proved that last year," said Sports Illustrated's Peter King during training camp.

Williams doesn't know what type of action he will see in the Steelers' final two preseason games against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, but is willing to do whatever is asked of him by Coach Mike Tomlin.