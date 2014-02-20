When 'young' is 'too young'

"The system forces younger players in, sometimes before they're ready," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "I know that's one of the concerns we have with this current draft class, which I'll go on record as saying is one of the deepest classes I've seen in 30 years. A lot of that (depth of talent) is due to the influx of the underclassmen, and what I will also say in regards to this is that although it's a talented group, it also has a bigger chance of failing because you're going to get a lot of kids who aren't physically or emotionally ready for this.

"So to that point, we believe the longer a guy can delay his play, the better his chances are of succeeding in the long run. Not to say that a rookie can't come in and impact a season or have a great start to his career because we've seen that happen, but I think you see many more who benefit from learning and preparing and being ready for the challenge that they're going to face."

In 2013, a then-record 73 underclassmen declared for the NFL Draft, and the 2014 total of 98 smashed that mark. The rules that apply here are that any players who are three years removed from high school are eligible to make the jump to the NFL and agree to forfeit any remaining college eligibility once they declare for the draft. This year's deadline was Jan. 15.

UNDERCLASSMEN OVER THE PAST FIVE DRAFTS

A 5-year sampling (2009-13) shows that the most underclassmen are selected in the first round, with that total generally halving by Round 2 and then steadily decreasing over the course of the rest of the draft. And coming out for the draft as an underclassman isn't necessarily the path to getting selected, with some 25 percent of those who declare ending up having to try to enter the league as a free agent.

2009

There were 15 underclassmen selected in the first round, including seven of the first 12 picks. Then there were eight underclassmen drafted in the second round; five in the third; eight in the fourth; two in the fifth; none in the sixth; and three in the seventh. The total number of underclassmen drafted: 41.

2010

There were 17 underclassmen selected in the first round, including 16 of the first 24 picks. Then there were eight underclassmen drafted in the second round; seven in the third; six in the fourth; three in the fifth; five in the sixth; and none in the seventh. The total number of underclassmen drafted: 46.

2011

There were 15 underclassmen selected in the first round, including 11 of the first 14 picks. Then there were 13 underclassmen drafted in the second round; five in the third; three in the fourth; four in the fifth; two in the sixth; and one in the seventh. The total number of underclassmen drafted: 43.

2012

There were 19 underclassmen selected in the first round, including the first six picks, and then 10 of the first 12. Then there were eight underclassmen drafted in the second round; seven in the third; five in the fourth; one in the fifth; two in the sixth; and two in the seventh. The total number of underclassmen drafted: 44.

2013

There were 14 underclassmen selected in the first round, including eight of the last nine picks. Then there were 11 underclassmen drafted in the second round, including three of the first five picks; 10 in the third; eight in the fourth; five in the fifth; one in the sixth; and three in the seventh. The total number of underclassmen drafted: 52.