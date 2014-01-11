Wheaton ready to take the next step

Wheaton, the Steelers third round draft pick in 2013, finished the season making contributions on special teams, but with only six receptions for 64 yards. While the numbers were low, there was plenty he took from his rookie season to build on. He grew as a player, learning how to read NFL coverages and how the defenses disguise things better than in college. He gained a better understanding of what the quarterback is thinking in regards to coverage and picked up the offensive concepts.

"I did learn a lot, which is always a good thing. I feel like I picked up the offense," said Wheaton. "I feel comfortable out there. I am not thinking as much when I am out there playing. I felt like a couple of games into it I started to get comfortable. When I got hurt I sat out a couple of games, came back and it started over. That was stressful. I just want to be comfortable with the offense and be able to play without over-thinking things."

Wheaton definitely had plenty of resources when he needed help getting comfortable, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whose locker is next to Wheaton's.

"Any time I had questions he is right there," said Wheaton. "I don't have to go too far for him. He is always helping me. I am always in his ear when I do have a question. It's been very helpful."

But it was Cotchery, a player he was trying to move ahead of on the depth chart in training camp, who unselfishly guided him through his rookie season.

"I pretty much followed him around everywhere," said Wheaton. "Whether it was pre-practice, meetings, post-practice, drills, or watching film. He taught me a lot and helped me with a lot. He taught me how to do a lot of that stuff. I thought I knew how to do it coming in, but he taught me a lot of stuff I need to look for in this league that I didn't look for in college.

"He was always there for me. I was right behind him coming in to camp and he still helped me. I bothered him so much and he still helped me."

There are some question marks at receiver heading into the offseason. Cotchery, Sanders, and Plaxico Burress, who spent the season on injured reserve, are all free agents. Whatever happens, Wheaton said he wants to be someone that steps into a bigger role for 2014.