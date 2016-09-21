Wheaton plans to play on Sunday

"I am feeling good out there," said Wheaton. "It went pretty good. It went really good."

Coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday he expects Wheaton to be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, and Wheaton feels the same way.

"I am planning to play," said Wheaton. "If something else comes up, that's what it is. But I am planning to play."

Wheaton said he doesn't feel behind football-wise because he is already comfortable in the offense, but is definitely working on his conditioning to be in game shape.

"I have been here for a few years," said Wheaton. "I am always watching, taking mental reps on the sideline. I think I am good. I think I will be good.

"I missed a lot of camp. I am doing a lot of stuff during the special teams period to get in shape. I am working with the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks."

With Wheaton back the Steelers have their full arsenal at the receiver position, with Antonio Brown, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Eli Rogers. Wheaton said he didn't know just where he fits in to the puzzle yet, but figuring that out isn't his job.