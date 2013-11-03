What went right, wrong vs. NE

WHAT WENT WRONGFirst QuarterThe Steelers won the toss, and this time decided to take the ball first. A 40-yard kickoff return got things going for the offense, and a 10-yard run by Le'Veon Bell moved the ball across midfield. But on a third-and-2 from the Patriots 36-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger couldn't find anyone open, and LB Rob Ninkovich recorded the sack/strip that DT Joe Vellano recovered at the 42-yard line.

One play after the goal-line stand, Ben Roethlisberger tried to get the ball deep down the left sideline to Antonio Brown, who was being covered by Alfonzo Dennard. The ball was underthrown, and Dennard made contact with Brown, which prevented him from going back for the ball that ended up being intercepted by CB Devin McCourty. It was a second turnover by Roethlisberger over the Steelers' first three offensive possessions.

Second QuarterThree plays after Le'Veon Bell converted a fourth-and-1, the Steelers faced the exact same situation at the New England 32-yard line. Instead of a 50-yard field goal attempt, the Steelers went for it again, and this time Bell was dumped for a 1-yard loss in an attempted run over left guard.

With 10:30 left in the second quarter, or less than 20 minutes into the game. Gronkowski had six catches for 110 and a touchdown, the scoring play giving the Patriots a 14-0 lead. On that play, he beat OLB Jarvis Jones and Tom Brady delivered the ball before Troy Polamalu could get there from his safety spot to help.

It was a possession that ended with the Steelers' first points, a 30-yard field goal by Shaun Suisham, but it was an instance where the offense couldn't convert in the red zone. Ben Roethlisberger had completed passes of 42 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and 17 yards to Antonio Brown, but he and Sanders were unable to hook up on third-and-5 from the Patriots 12-yard line.

Big-time busted coverage on a 57-yard pass to Danny Amendola that put the ball at the Steelers' 10-yard line late in the second quarter. Amendola started in the slot, and neither of the safeties – Ryan Clark or Troy Polamalu – picked him up when he broke down the middle of the field.

On the possession following Ben Roethlisberger's touchdown pass to Antonio Brown that made it 17-10 with less than two minutes left in the first half, Tom Brady drove the Patriots 77 yards in nine plays for an answering touchdown that restored the margin to 24-10 at halftime. The drive was aided by two defensive penalties – 15 yards on Troy Polamalu for pass interference, and 18 yards on Shamarko Thomas for pass interference in the end zone that placed the ball at the 1-yard line.

Third QuarterAnother close call with the play clock on a third-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 36-yard line caused the Steelers to burn a timeout, and then the ensuing play was an incomplete pass to Heath Miller. The situation was compounded when Mat McBriar came on to hit a low punt down the middle of the field that Julian Edelman returned 43 yards to the Steelers' 34-yard line as the quarter ended.