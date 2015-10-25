What went right, wrong at Kansas City

WHAT WENT RIGHT

* With the help of a 25-yard punt return by De'Anthony Thomas, the Chiefs offense eventually moved to a first-and-10 at the Steelers 19-yard line on their first possession, but they ended up settling for a field goal after Antwon Blake broke up a pass for Albert Wilson at the 3-yard line and then a pressure from James Harrison forced a quick throw to Charcandrick West that was incomplete after Robert Golden came up and made a hit as the ball arrived.