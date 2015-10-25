What went right, wrong at Kansas City

WHAT WENT RIGHT
* With the help of a 25-yard punt return by De'Anthony Thomas, the Chiefs offense eventually moved to a first-and-10 at the Steelers 19-yard line on their first possession, but they ended up settling for a field goal after Antwon Blake broke up a pass for Albert Wilson at the 3-yard line and then a pressure from James Harrison forced a quick throw to Charcandrick West that was incomplete after Robert Golden came up and made a hit as the ball arrived.
- The Steelers' second possession of the game ended up with the settling for a 24-yard field goal that tied the game, 3-3, but so much of what happened along the way was positive. Landry Jones converted a third-and-5 with a nice 21-yard pass over the middle to Antonio Brown; a third-and-1 was converted by a 6-yard run by DeAngelo Williams; and a fourth-and-1 was converted by a 3-yard run by Williams. But on third-and-2 from the 6-yard line, Jones put the ball right in Williams hands along the sideline for what would have been a first down, but he dropped the ball.
- These have been two trends that have held for these two teams through the early part of 2015. The Steelers defense has issues covering tight ends, and the Chiefs offense struggles in the red zone. Three completions to Travis Kelce netted the Chiefs 47 yards, with the last of those giving Kansas City a first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 9-yard line. But when two Charcandrick West runs gained 6 yards and sandwiched an Alex Smith incompletion, it was a 22-yard field goal that gave the Chiefs a 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
- Following the Steelers' first turnover in seven quarters, the defense did not allow a first down. A 9-yard completion from Alex Smith to Chris Conley was followed by a Cam Heyward sack that set up a third-and-6. Another incomplete pass by Smith on third down set up a 54-yard field goal attempt by Cairo Santos that was long enough but wide right.
- Jordan Berry and Darrius Heyward-Bey combined to pin the Chiefs deep in their own territory with 11:32 remaining in the third quarter. Berry's punt dropped inside the 10-yard line, and Heyward-Bey was there to down it after one bounce at the 3-yard line. When the defense forced a three-and-out, the Steelers got the ball back at their own 38-yard line.
- Answering a score with a score is the mark of good offense, and the Steelers were able to score their first touchdown of the game on the possession following the Chiefs first touchdown of the game. Landry Jones completed 2-of-3 passes on the drive for 60 yards, including the 19-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant, which was his 11th in the 12 games he has played.
- After a four-and-out by the Steelers defense as the third quarter blended into the fourth, the offense got the ball at the Pittsburgh 28-yard line. Landry Jones completed a 16-yard pass to Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell raced 42 yards for a first down at the Kansas City 13-yard line. But the Chiefs used a twist to defeat the left side of the Steelers offensive line, and Tamba Hali's sack led to a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that cut the Kansas City lead to 16-13 with 10 minutes left in the game.
WHAT WENT WRONG
* On the first play of the game, Landry Jones was on target on a slant pass to Martavis Bryant that gained 19 yards. On the next play, Jones had Bryant open again, this time deep down the left sideline, but his throw drifted out of bounds.
- It would have been in the neighborhood of a 49-yard field goal when Mike Tomlin elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 for the second time in the game. This time, DeAngelo Williams was stuffed on an attempted run over the left side, and the Chiefs took over at their own 32-yard line.
- The 24th pass of Landry Jones' NFL regular season career was his first interception, and it resulted from a combination of a bad decision by Jones and a nice athletic play by linebacker Derrick Johnson. It came on a third-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 45-yard line with less than a minute to go in the first half.
The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri to face the Chiefs in Week 7.
- It was a third-and-short from the Chiefs' 46-yard line, and Landry Jones had Markus Wheaton open beyond the first-down marker. But Jones' throw was a little high and Wheaton couldn't come down with the ball, and so the Steelers punted.
- Jones' second interception of the day wasn't his fault. After apparently completing a slant pass to Antonio Brown, the ball popped out of the receiver's grasp and traveled directly to safety Eric Berry who was standing about 5 yards away. The chiefs took possession at their own 47-yard line with nine-plus minutes left in the third quarter.
- The Chiefs took advantage of that gift interception to score their first touchdown of the day by finally converting in the red zone. Alex Smith converted a third-and-10 with a 17-yard pass to Albert Wilson, and the touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Charcandrick West that gave the Chiefs a 16-3 lead.
- The Steelers have had trouble defending tight ends in the passing game in several games this season, and that pattern continued against the Chiefs. Travis Kelce had five catches for a team-best 73 receiving yards, and his 26-yard catch in the fourth quarter converted a third-and-4 on Kansas City's fourth quarter touchdown drive that restored the Chiefs' lead to 10 points, 23-13.