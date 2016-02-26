combine_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What's being said about AB at the Combine

Feb 26, 2016 at 01:50 AM
  • Watching AB: Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman, who won the Biletnikoff Award last year for the nation's best wide receiver, might not be the biggest receiver in this year's draft class at 5-11, but looks to other 'smaller' receiver in the NFL as inspiration including Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

"I model my game after Antonio Brown and Steve Smith," said Coleman. "Those two are my favorite guys. Not the biggest receivers, but arguably Antonio Brown is the best receiver in the NFL right now. He is 5-10. I love his suddenness, great burst, agility and great route running too. I take pride in watching those two on film."

AB take 2:** Another player who mentioned Brown was Cal wide receiver Kenny Lawler when talking about who he patterns his game after.

"Specifically it wasn't one receiver," said Lawler. "I like to take bits and pieces from games of every receiver. I like to make spectacular catches like Odell Beckham, the one-hand catches when I've got one hand tied up with the defender. I like to go up and get it like a Calvin Johnson or Michael Floyd type. I try to be the best I can be with yards after the catch like Antonio Brown. I'm just taking bits and pieces and adding them to my arsenal."

  • Tight ends talk: Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry, listed as the top tight end in the draft by NFL Network's Mike Mayock, said one of the things he will bring to whatever team drafts him is the ability to block.

"We did a lot of play-action that really tried to sell the defense," said Henry. "We did a lot of run plays to try to bring the safeties up and draw people in. I was usually in a lot on play-action and things like that, trying to bring the safeties up.

"I'm going to bring a dual-threat tight end that's going to put his head in there in the run game. I'm going to block. I did that in college consistently. And I'm going to create a mismatch in the passing game."

