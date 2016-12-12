 Skip to main content
Advertising

What is on your #SteelersSanta wishlist?

Dec 12, 2016 at 09:15 AM

From now until our Christmas Day showdown with the Ravens, our #SteelersSanta will be granting the wishes that have made their way to the lists of Steelers Nation.

Send in what you are asking #SteelersSanta for on Twitter by using the hashtag, and we will randomly choose one winner per day to have their wish come true. The items and experiences range from, but are not limited to:

  • Game Day Ticket Package for Jan. 1 game vs. Browns
  • Seflie Shoutouts from a Player
  • Autographed Items
  • Bose Products
  • Hyde Park Gift Cards
  • Steelers Replica Jerseys
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Cards
  • Steelers Sideline Gear
  • And More!

We have the best fans in the world and we cannot thank you enough for the support you show us, day in and day out. We're very thankful you are part of our family and look forward to spending another holiday season with you.

Not following us on Twitter?
FOLLOW NOW: http://twitter.com/steelers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dates are set for 2024 OTAs and minicamp

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 15
news

5 for Friday: Tomlin sees added value to Smith on staff

Having a former head coach as an assistant has plenty of value
news

Asked and Answered: March 28

Trice will continue to rehab his knee injury through the offseason
news

Triple Take: Safeties

The Triple Take gets a first glance at the safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft
Advertising