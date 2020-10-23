Week 7 Blog: All the news and notes

What matters is the record: They are a young, fun-loving group, who like to celebrate and dance after scoring touchdowns, but more than that, the Steelers wide receivers are a group that comes at you from so many directions.

Any given week one of five can step up and be the playmaker, whether it's JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson of Ray-Ray McCloud. And the thing is, you never know who it is going to be that will have the explosive game.

"I have been talking about the depth for a long time now," said Claypool. "It's only a matter of time before teams take notice and there is not much they can do. That is pretty exciting. People asked me if I was worried I was going to get doubled. I kind of hoped I was going to get doubled because I knew someone else would have a big day. James broke out there and that was good to see."

Teams are taking notice, that is for sure.

"They all are really good route runners," said Titans Coach Mike Vrabel. "They are very well coached. When you have the ability to get the football, they are all locked in and dialed in because Ben (Roethlisberger) distributes the ball to the guy who is open. That keeps everyone alive and focused so they can produce. Just when you may forget they have a guy, James Washington shows up huge last week. Then it's Claypool. You have to be prepared for everybody they have out there."

The passes are definitely being spread out in the passing game, keeping individual numbers low for the receivers, but more importantly team success high.

"I am having fun all of the time," said Smith-Schuster. "Whether I get the ball or not, whether I get two catches for 10 yards or six for 60. For me it's more about the team, the atmosphere, our defense is having fun, the offense is having fun, teammates are having fun. I come in for the celebrations. For me I am happy being 5-0.

"I think we have played tremendously. When you look at the stats you don't really see the big numbers there, you see points on the board. You don't see a lot of yards. For us it's more about the ball placement, positioning. Turnovers are a huge thing for us the past couple of games. As far as that, making turnover plays instead of driving 80 yards for a touchdown, we are only going 20 or 40."

Smith-Schuster and Claypool have formed a tight relationship, which is aided by them living in the same apartment complex in Pittsburgh.

"Fun fact, Chase lives right above me," said Smith-Schuster. "He comes down often, eats dinner, takes all my snacks, my UNO cards, we play video games together. I would say our connection is very, very strong."

Claypool admitted that he does take the snacks, and why not.

"Him living so close to me has been helpful," said Claypool. "I don't have that many snacks. Everyone on the team knows JuJu has the best snacks. I think they might even be imported from California. He has been good with that. I don't want to ask him too much. I feel like I am over asking. But I ask him little things about social media, sponsorships. I can walk downstairs and talk to him about that, so it's been helpful."

And even though he is stealing the snack, Smith-Schuster loves what he sees from the young receiver.