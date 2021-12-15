Week 15 Injury Report (Titans)

The Steelers returned to the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans this week.

Cornerback Joe Haden continues to be sidelined with a foot injury, not practicing on Wednesday after missing the last four games. Also not practicing was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder).

Also not practicing was defensive tackle Montravius Adams (illness).

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (quadriceps) both practiced on Wednesday but were limited after sustaining injuries against the Vikings. Inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), who missed the Vikings game, and tight end Kevin Rader (hip) were also both limited.

Defensive linemen Carlos Davis (knee) and Isaiah Buggs (ankle) were both full participants on Wednesday. Davis was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 27 and activated on Dec. 4. He has played in only one game this season and his return could be a boost to the defensive line that has been hit hard by injuries this year.

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. The team has a 21-day window to activate him.

The team also placed offensive lineman B.J. Finney on the Reserve/Injured List. Finney suffered a back injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 5.