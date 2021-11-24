Week 12 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers were back to work on Wednesday as they prepare for a huge AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Coach Mike Tomlin indicated in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the team could get back some of the missing pieces on defense this week, with T.J. Watt (hip/knee), Joe Haden (foot), Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID list) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) all in the mix to return after missing the Chargers game.

"Guys who we have a level of anticipation for a return are Minkah and T.J. and Joe Haden and Loudermilk," said Tomlin. "And so obviously we could utilize the assistance of those guys. We'll let their first (practice) availability happen, and then the quality of their practice and prep and things relative to their return be the consideration to how much you see them."

They took a step in the right direction with Watt and Loudermilk both back at practice on Wednesday in a limited basis. Haden still was sidelined on Wednesday and didn't practice, and Fitzpatrick is still on the COVID list.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who often gets Wednesday off, practiced on Wednesday in a limited basis, still listed with the pectoral/right shoulder injury.