Weathering the storm

MEDICAL FILE: Cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson, center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro and inside linebacker Vince Williams were among those who didn't participate in the non-padded practice either due to injury or a coach's decision.

FILLING THE VOID: The Steelers, Tomlin said, are "in the process of developing a plan" regarding how the wide receivers will be coached.

"It's in place, I just don't wish to discuss the intimate details," Tomlin said. "I just don't believe that's appropriate at this time."

Veteran college and NFL assistant coach Ray Sherman was among those working with the wide receivers. Sherman, who has been observing since the opening of training camp, was the Steelers' offensive coordinator in 1998 under head coach Bill Cowher.

Sherman, 67, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at San Jose State in 1974. He worked at Cal, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Cal again, Purdue and Georgia before joining the staff of the NFL's Houston Oilers in 1988.

Sherman also coached in the NFL in Atlanta, San Francisco, New York (Jets), Minnesota (two tours of duty around his one season with the Steelers), Green Bay, Tennessee, Dallas and St. Louis. He was also an offensive coordinator for the Falcons (1990), Jets (1994) and Vikings (1999). Sherman coached wide receivers for the Packers (2000-04), Titans (2005-06), Cowboys (2007-11) and Rams (2012-15) over his last 16 NFL seasons.

"Drop that shoulder," Sherman instructed during wide receivers position drills. "Rip, club, swim, do what you gotta do," and "keep those eyes up," were likewise passed along to the players.

Sherman was at Purdue (1982-85) when Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was a defensive back and then a student assistant for the Boilermakers.

Blaine Stewart, who is in his second season as a coaching assistant with the Steelers, was also working with the wide receivers.

"Run through it," and "tuck those hands," and "don't slow down," were among the coaching points emphasized to the wide receivers by Stewart, the son of former West Virginia head coach Bill Stewart.