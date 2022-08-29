Watt ranked No. 6 in NFL's Top 100

He also became the 12th player since sacks were counted as a statistic to have at least 20 sacks in a single season, something his brother, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, did twice.

Watt, who has 72 career sacks which ranks fourth in Steelers history, also joined White and his brother, J.J. Watt, as the only players since 1982 to have 70 plus sacks in their first five seasons in the NFL.

Watt was also voted first-team Associated Press All-Pro, 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year, PFWA Defensive Player of the Year, The Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year, All-NFL by PFWA, voted to the Pro Bowl, and the Steelers 2021 Most Valuable Player.

In his meteoric rise to stardom since joining the Steelers as the team's No. 1 pick in 2017, Watt has gained a fanbase like no other along the way. Included in that fanbase are two of the Steelers legends who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year before him.

"He's a generational guy. He could have played in any generation," said Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount. "Those guys just don't come along that often.

"He's a difference maker. It's his motor. He is just one of those guys that keeps coming. He always just seems to be in a different gear. You can't teach that desire. It has to come from deep down within you.

"I think without any question at all he could have played on those Super Bowl teams we were on."

He isn't the only one who feels that way.

Joe Greene, the man who is the definition of a Steelers defensive player, completely agrees.

"You definitely have to say that he could because of the intensity that he brings to the game and the desire," said Greene. "The separation between any player, those that command and demand respect, is the attitude that they bring to the game, to the position. That's the separation line. The attitude. The desire. For them, winning the game and beating the opposition is the number one priority.