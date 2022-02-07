Watt gets stamp of approval

For a player who is in serious consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt continually talks about having more work to do. He is never satisfied. He always wants to do more, accomplish more, and help his team as much as he can.

"It's just part of the way that I was raised," said Watt. "I know there's so many more areas where I can improve and where I want to improve. I just love this game. I love studying it and finding ways to continue to get better and ask questions. Trying to find ways where I can continue to get better for the team. It's so much fun to make those plays. It's so hard to make plays, but it's so fun to try to find different ways to make plays and that's why this game is so special."

Watt has found a multitude of ways to make plays, from sacks, to forced fumbles, and everything in between. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominating play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, which included 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. And keep in mind he missed practice the week leading up to the game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. It was the second time this season he won AFC Defensive Player of the Week, also doing so in Week 6.

"It's just one of those things that you can't take a breath and the season is so long," said Watt. "Early in my career, I was able to have good performances, but I wasn't able to really stack them on top of each other and they kind of came in waves. I always try to find ways to continue to study film the best that I can and practicing hard is one of those things that late in the season you just have to continue to knuckle up and practice hard knowing that the guy you're going up against that week is practicing and preparing as hard as you."

And when it comes to that preparation, those same coaches, the same opponents that sing Watt's praises on a weekly basis, well they are also game planning to find way to stop him, double-teaming him, and doing their best to try to keep him from being a game-wrecker.

"It's something I've noticed more this year than any other year and for me it's been tough at times to figure out how to crack certain codes," said Watt. "But it's also a challenge for all of us, and a challenge for everybody up front. It's always going to be a challenge. That's one thing Coach (Mike) Tomlin said, this stuff isn't going away, so I've got to get used to it. It's one of those things I'm still adjusting to. I'm still trying to find a way to attack it.