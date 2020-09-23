Watt a performance for T.J.

T.J. Watt picked up right where he left off last season, once again dominating for the Steelers defense and wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

And his efforts haven't gone unnoticed as Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Watt had 2.5 sacks for a loss of 20 yards, four quarterback hits and four tackles. All of the sacks were against Jeff Driskel, who came in after Drew Lock left the game injured.

"I think he is a little bit less mobile of a quarterback," said Watt of Driskel. "We knew Lock liked to escape the pocket on the outside. (Jeff) wasn't as mobile, but I was surprised at how much they continued to pass the ball."

Since being drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watt has 37 careers sacks, which ranks him fourth overall and first among NFL linebackers during the span. He also has recorded 25 sacks in 25 career games at Heinz Field, and only three players in NFL history have registered more sacks over their first 25 career home games.