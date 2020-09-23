Watt a performance for T.J.

Sep 23, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

T.J. Watt picked up right where he left off last season, once again dominating for the Steelers defense and wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

And his efforts haven't gone unnoticed as Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Watt had 2.5 sacks for a loss of 20 yards, four quarterback hits and four tackles. All of the sacks were against Jeff Driskel, who came in after Drew Lock left the game injured.

"I think he is a little bit less mobile of a quarterback," said Watt of Driskel. "We knew Lock liked to escape the pocket on the outside. (Jeff) wasn't as mobile, but I was surprised at how much they continued to pass the ball."

Since being drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watt has 37 careers sacks, which ranks him fourth overall and first among NFL linebackers during the span. He also has recorded 25 sacks in 25 career games at Heinz Field, and only three players in NFL history have registered more sacks over their first 25 career home games.

Last season Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, and twice named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2018.

PHOTOS: Defensive highlights from Week 2

Take a look at the best photos of the Steelers defense from the Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) take down their opponent during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) sacks the quarterback during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) sacks the quarterback during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks the quarterback during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after a sack during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) runs the ball after an interception during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) celebrates a crucial play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) tackles his opponent during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) tackles his opponent during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) celebrates a crucial play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) sacks during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) attempts a tackle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view at Heinz Field during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Wormley (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

