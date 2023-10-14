Watch and learn

Oct 14, 2023
The Steelers' bye week began with a team they've already beaten beating a team they'll attempt to beat in November.

The Raiders, who fell to the Steelers, 23-18, on Sept. 24, in Las Vegas, handled the Packers, who visit Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 12, on Monday Night Football.

More such opportunities to observe what the Steelers might be dealing with as the rest of the schedule progresses await today.

Following is a look at the Steelers' remaining opponents (statistical analysis provided by NFL Research):

Oct. 22, at Los Angeles Rams/Dec. 3, Arizona

The Rams (2-3) host the Cardinals (1-4) at 4 p.m. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is averaging 290.2 passing yards per game (fourth in the NFL behind Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, 322.8; Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, 299.6;, and Houston's C.J. Stroud, 292.2). The Cardinals' pass defense has allowed 251.4 passing yards per game (26th).

Cardinals running back James Conner will miss at least the next four games while on the reserve/injured list (knee). Conner rushed for 318 yards over Arizona's first four games.

Oct. 29, Jacksonville/Dec. 17, at Indianapolis

The Jaguars (3-2) host the Colts (3-2) at 1 p.m. Indianapolis has lost eight straight road games against Jacksonville (including one in 2016 in London). Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback for the Colts against his former team with Anthony Richardson on the reserve/injured list (shoulder). Running back Jonathan Taylor had six carries, 18 rushing yards and 34 yards from scrimmage in his 2023 debut last Sunday, a 23-16 win over Tennessee.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 315 passing yards and a passer rating of 102.9 in Jacksonville's 25-20 win over Buffalo last Sunday in London. Lawrence is 10-2 in his career in games with a 100-plus passer rating and 5-22 with a passer rating under 100.0.

The Jaguars beat the Colts, 31-21, on Sept. 10, in Indianapolis.

Nov. 2, Tennessee/Jan. 7, at Baltimore

The Titans (2-3) "host" the Ravens (3-2) at 9:30 a.m. in London. Tennessee wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had season-high totals in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (140) in the Titans' 23-16 loss to the Colts last Sunday. Tennessee is averaging 17.6 points per game (26th). Running back Derrick Henry has averaged 122.7 rushing yards per game in three career games against the Ravens (including playoffs).

The Ravens' defense ranks first or second in points per game (15.0, tied for second), yards per game (266.4, second), yards per play (3.9, second), passing yards per attempt (4.4, first), red zone touchdowns (25.0 percent, first) and sacks (18, second).

Nov. 12, Green Bay

The Packers (2-3) are also off this weekend. Their 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday night in Las Vegas included quarterback Jordan Love being picked off three times. Love has thrown two touchdown passes and six interceptions over his last three games. He had six touchdown passes and wasn't intercepted in his first two. Green Bay has lost three of four after beating Chicago, 38-20, on Sept. 10.

Nov. 19, at Cleveland

The Browns (2-2) host the 49ers (5-0) at 1 p.m. Cleveland was without quarterback Deshaun Watson as well as running back Nick Chubb in its last action, a 28-3 loss to Baltimore on Oct. 4. The Browns were limited to 166 total net yards and intercepted three times by the Ravens. Cleveland leads the NFL in total defense (196.8 yards per game), third-down defense (22.6 percent) and three-and-outs (58.8 percent), and is tied for second in scoring defense (15.0 points per game).

Nov. 26, at Cincinnati; Dec. 23, Cincinnati/Dec. 31, at Seattle

The Bengals (2-3) host the Seahawks (3-1) at 1 p.m. Quarterback Joe Burrow had 300 yards passing (317), three or more touchdown passes (three) and a passer rating of 100 or better (108.1) in a game for the first time in 2023 in Cincinnati's 34-20 victory last Sunday at Arizona. Burrow's passer rating through the Bengals' first four games had been 69.1.

The Seahawks are allowing an NFL-worst 18.5 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers. Seattle is 31st in receivers' yards per game (221.3), 29th in receivers' touchdowns per game (1.3) and last in receivers' first downs per game (11.0).

Dec. 7, New England

The Patriots (1-4) visit the Raiders (2-3). New England has been outscored 72-3 over its last two games. Quarterback Mac Jones has been pulled in each of those, a 38-3 loss to Dallas on Oct. 1, and a 34-0 loss to New Orleans last Sunday. Those results represent the two most lopsided losses in head coach Bill Belichick's career. The Patriots are last in the NFL in scoring offense (11.0 points per game).

