Watch and learn

The Patriots (1-4) visit the Raiders (2-3). New England has been outscored 72-3 over its last two games. Quarterback Mac Jones has been pulled in each of those, a 38-3 loss to Dallas on Oct. 1, and a 34-0 loss to New Orleans last Sunday. Those results represent the two most lopsided losses in head coach Bill Belichick's career. The Patriots are last in the NFL in scoring offense (11.0 points per game).