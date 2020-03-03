Washington focused on the future

The young group of receivers took every word said to them and held it close. They wanted nothing more than to go out and perform to honor Drake. And Washington held up his end. He finished the season with 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns, a big jump from his 16 receptions for 217 yards his rookie season.

"I saw strides for all of us as a young receiving corps," said Washington. "We had to make strides together and help each other along the way. We learned from each other along the way. I am impressed and happy with the strides I made. The hard work I put in really helped out."

The receivers bonded big time last season, working together as a unit and as Washington said, learning from each other, with everyone from JuJu Smith-Schuster to rookie Diontae Johnson bringing something to the table.

"Diontae is more of a quick guy, shake you, quick at the line with releases so he shares a little bit of how he does that," said Washington. "JuJu and I are kind of the same player, we are bigger, more physical receivers so we share that with some of the lighter receivers who are fast and quick. We share all of that as well as mental advice to keep you stable when you are upset or mad to keep making strides."

There were other challenges thrown their way, though. And that was injuries. And they came fast, and often, started with losing starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Injuries were crazy," said Washington. "It caused guys to have to step up immediately. No more waiting around for someone else to make the play."

Two players who stepped up were quarterbacks Mason Rudolph, who was Washington's college quarterback at Oklahoma State, and rookie Devlin Hodges, who came in without any fanfare but never backed down.

"It's hard, but their job is to give us a chance and our job is to catch those chances that they throw at us and help the offense move down the field and help the team win games," said Washington. "Having three different quarterbacks, they throw different. Their release is different. The way they get the ball out on breaking routes is different, some slower, some faster. It's definitely something you have to get used to. But with the talent we have in the receiving room we are able to withstand those."

With the up and down season behind him, Washington's focus is simple. Getting ready for the 2020 season.