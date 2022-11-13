Wallace is Digest Player of the Week

LEVI WALLACE

Cornerback

As so often happens in the course of an NFL regular season game, big plays get recognized as big plays because of when they occur as much as for what they produce. For a Steelers secondary that was more than a little shorthanded on Sunday against New Orleans at Acrisure Stadium, what with William Jackson III on injured reserve, and both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon unavailable because of injuries, Levi Wallace was someone who helped fill the void.

Wallace finished with five tackles, he got a hand on one pass that turned into a Damontae Kazee interception, and he intercepted another himself, and both of those came in the fourth quarter. Kazee's interception led to a touchdown that extended the Steelers' lead to 10 points, and Wallace's allowed them to run out the final 4-plus minutes of a game that turned out to be a 20-10 victory over the Saints. Wallace is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.