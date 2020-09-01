Wagner, Mike Biography

This is why the Steelers won four Super Bowl championships during a six-year span of the 1970s. Early in Super Bowl X, Roger Staubach hit Drew Pearson, coming across the middle, for a 29-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Cowboys called the play again in the second half, and Mike Wagner stepped in for an interception that led to a field goal in what became a 21-17 Steelers win. "Wagner gambled and won," said Staubach. "I didn't see him." And just to make sure, it was Wagner who deflected the ball in the end zone that Glen Edwards intercepted on the final play to ice the outcome. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Wagner retired from the Steelers with 36 career interceptions, including a personal best eight in 1973, which tied for the NFL lead that season. Wagner was a starter on all four of those Super Bowl teams, and he remains close to the team as a businessman in Pittsburgh. "At the time I think we probably didn't appreciate what we were doing or how difficult it was," Wagner said about the 1970s. "I think we knew it was something special, but everybody enjoyed it."