Vote Today for the Steelers for 2008 Dapper Dan Award Honors

Feb 15, 2008 at 05:53 AM
07_cle2dh_roethlisberger_84581.jpg

STEELERS FANS - CAST YOUR VOTE TODAY!!

The Steelers are nominated for multiple honors as a part of the 2008 Dapper Dan Best in Sports Awards.

Steelers fans can cast their vote today for their favorite Steelers team or Steelers moment, part of the ballot this year as a part of the "Pittsburgh 250" celebration.

Take a minute to click on the link or photo below and vote for the Steelers in some of the following categories.

The winners will be honored at the 72nd annual Dapper Dan Dinner & Sports Auction on April 1. For tickets to the event, call (412) 263-3850.

Among the categories Steelers are nominated for:

Sportsman of the Year - Ben Roethlisberger

Best Moment in Pittsburgh Sports History - Immaculate Reception and Steelers first Super Bowl win

Best Team - 1976 Steelers and 1978 Steelers

Best Athlete - Terry Bradshaw and Joe Greene

CLICK TO VOTE

[

dapperdaneblast_87165.jpg

](http://www.post-gazette.com/dapperdan/ballot/)

