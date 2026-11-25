The Steelers (6-4) will need to do so without Rodgers, who disagreed with McCarthy over certain parts of the process, particularly in the early part of this week. McCarthy declined to delve into specifics of personal conversations, but did note an "ultimatum" that was made that is not in a player's job description.

Rodgers also commented on his departure and McCarthy, including their long-standing history and relationship, on the Pat McAfee Show earlier in the day. McCarthy described a difference of opinion between himself and the quarterback he coached in Green Bay prior to their reunion in Pittsburgh, but praised the players for their feedback as the afternoon unfolded.

"We're trying to keep the main thing about beating the Broncos. That's at the forefront," McCarthy said. "I do want to recognize the players and coaches. I mean, this is not easy, especially on the players. You always have questions, and obviously, the timing of this and the dynamics of all this, it's different. It's been a busy day."

That day included practice at noon, followed by a meeting with the team's leadership council that included some "unique" discussions, as McCarthy put it. McCarthy has spoken since the spring about how this is the most veteran team he has ever coached, and that veteran presence was felt again throughout the quarterback change.

The words "respect" and "urgency" resonated for McCarthy to describe those talks. It was already a short turnaround from Sunday's loss in Philadelphia, and the Broncos (8-2) lead the AFC West as winners of seven in a row. But the Steelers are in playoff position themselves with eight games left in the regular season.

"We're all fortunate to work here," McCarthy said. "This is an incredible opportunity to work for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and really this opportunity this year, all the work that goes into the offseason, training camp, the start of our season — all those things are at the forefront of your mind when you think about moments where you have to push through. I am excited about the way our men have handled this."

Rudolph will lead that charge inside the huddle and under center, with quarterback coach Tom Arth a critical component along the way while working to develop young backups Will Howard and Drew Allar. It became clear to McCarthy that Rudolph was worthy of the backup role even beyond his previous performances in Pittsburgh.

That includes the final three games of the 2023 regular season when Rudolph stepped in as the starter and went 3-0 to push the Steelers into the playoffs. Rudolph has a built-in rapport with the pass-catching corps already and a firm grasp of McCarthy's offense.

"I feel really good about Mason," McCarthy said. "I don't (want to) say pleasantly surprised, because that wouldn't be fair to him and what he's accomplished before we began working together. I think Tom Arth has done a great job with Mason and the young guys. He's done everything we ask as far as how to play, and has done a great job in the number two slot with the reps, and getting ready to play."

McCarthy did admit that the abrupt exit of Rodgers is the very definition of an in-season distraction, considering so much time has been devoted to that situation. But he was asked what gives him confidence he can guide the Steelers to rebounding from this scenario.

As he has done since the day he was hired, McCarthy pointed to his tried and true philosophies, and his track record as a Super Bowl-winning NFL head coach. He has a 191-125 all-time record, including 12 postseason appearances across two storied franchises, and has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.