McCarthy is being mindful of the short week with Tuesday's schedule. The coaches took their corrections from the Eagles review and built them into their game-plan install for the Denver game Friday.

The Steelers (6-4) and Broncos (8-2) both hold spots in the AFC playoff field at the moment. If the season ended today, the Steelers would face Denver on the road in the first round.

But the season doesn't end today. If and when the season continues as scheduled, the Steelers get the Broncos at Acrisure Stadium at 3 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

"We're here to win, and it's also a business," McCarthy said. "We're paid to win, and we obviously didn't win in our last opportunity. So, what are the things that we need to do better? That's what we're focused on."

McCarthy was asked about and emphasized the run game being a focal point, which starts up front with the offensive line. But he also acknowledged protection as the first foundational piece to lift the passing game back up to where it was earlier in the year.

The Steelers averaged 141 yards per game on the ground during their four-game win streak. In the past two weeks, they've run for 102 and 73.

"It starts with the run," McCarthy said. "We need to run the ball better, but we need to run it more."

To do so, McCarthy noted the fundamentals in run-blocking, from sequencing blocks to utilizing the correct techniques. That connection materialized when Jaylen Warren got hot, though now the unit has to work around the loss of starting left guard Mason McCormick.

But, as McCarthy put it, the only thing that matters is the bottom line. The Steelers can't dwell on injuries, their recent performances, the truncated schedule, impending weather or anything else that stands in their way.