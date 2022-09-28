Trubisky: Steelers need to stay the course

Even at that, the Steelers picked up 14 yards on second-and-19 on a pass from Trubisky to Diontae Johnson to make it a manageable third-and-5 after the penalty. But on the ensuing play, rookie wide receiver George Pickens fought through his jam on the outside of slot receiver Chase Claypool so well that he drove his man into Claypool's route, which was supposed to be a quick out to pick up the first down. Claypool ran into the defender as Trubisky threw the timing pass and was penalized for offensive pass interference, forcing the Steelers to punt.

That's what Trubisky is referring to when he talks about timing and execution.

"I think we're still a young group and molding and coming together," Trubisky said. "Whether it's we're not seeing something that's coming together in practice translating to the game or we're just not making them in the game, you've obviously got to make them on Sunday. It's a multitude of things, but we're going to keep working and come together."

The Steelers are 31st in the NFL in total offense, averaging just under 273 yards per game. But they're 19th in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game as a number of teams have struggled offensively early this season.

And the revamped offensive line, which was supposed to be a work in progress this season, has played better with each passing game. It hasn't been the issue many felt it might be early in this season.

"That gives me a lot of confidence back there," Trubisky said. "We've got to continue to get better in every position group. The offensive line has done a great job. Their chemistry has shown, their communication up front. And they're taking steps week after week. They're going to be the heart and soul of our team. You love to see that as a quarterback."

What everyone would love to see is more touchdowns – Trubisky included.

The Steelers' first-year starter has two touchdown passes and one rushing score in the first three games to go along with a passer rating of 77.7 that ranks 29th in the league. But he's also thrown just one interception.

Tomlin has liked what he's seen in terms of progress from his quarterback.

"In all areas. In decision making, where he's going with the ball, the time in which he's making decisions, the prudent use of mobility, whether it's by schematics or by ad lib, but just generally in all areas," he said.

Now, all that remains is to put together that complete game offensively. The Steelers have done it in spurts, including the entire first half against the Browns.

But that will require shutting out the outside noise and criticism and putting in a strong week of practice and then translating that to Sunday's game.