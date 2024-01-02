Rudolph focused on just one thing this week -- winning

"(We) need to be great. That's why we play. That's why we all worked as hard as we had the last few weeks trying to win these games but put ourselves in the position to make the playoffs and we're going to try to control that on Saturday."

That Rudolph is in this spot is a testament to how well he has played the past two weeks in place of injured Kenny Pickett. Rudolph spent the first 12 weeks of this season as the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback, elevating to second-string behind Mitch Trubisky for two games after Pickett had ankle surgery Dec. 4.

But after Rudolph completed 35 of 51 passes for 564 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions the past two games – both of them Steelers victories – Tomlin is sticking with Rudolph as the starter, even with Pickett now healthy enough to return.

"It's another great opportunity to play a game, so I'm very excited," Rudolph said. "Obviously, we have a lot to play for. So, I'm just focused on having a good day of prep today, having a good week of practice and knowing all we can control is our performance, whether we win or lose. We've got tunnel vision on that and the rest of the chips will fall where they fall."