Pickett ready to support Rudolph against Ravens

After Kenny Pickett was inactive for the Steelers' 30-23 win at Seattle on Sunday, rumors swirled that the quarterback had declined to dress and serve as the backup to Mason Rudolph for that game.

Pickett addressed the situation on Tuesday as the Steelers (9-7) began preparations for their critical game Saturday at Baltimore (13-3) in a game they need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

And he was not happy about what he considered an assassination of his character.

"There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback in terms of being a 2," Pickett said at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "If I was healthy enough to play and the coaches and trainers felt I looked good enough, I was going to start. If they believed I was not, which they believed I was not, I was not going to dress or suit up for the game. Whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will put out there, trying to prove their point or help their careers, it's disappointing to see that without any proof or basis for it.

"This week, I'm now the 2, four weeks out from the surgery. I'll dress and be the 2 and do what I need to do to be ready for Baltimore."

Mason Rudolph made his second consecutive start in place of Pickett against the Seahawks, throwing for 274 yards in the victory. Pickett, who missed his fourth-consecutive game, was inactive again, while Mitch Trubisky, who started the first two games Pickett missed, was the backup quarterback.