Pickett ready to support Rudolph against Ravens

After Kenny Pickett was inactive for the Steelers' 30-23 win at Seattle on Sunday, rumors swirled that the quarterback had declined to dress and serve as the backup to Mason Rudolph for that game.
Pickett addressed the situation on Tuesday as the Steelers (9-7) began preparations for their critical game Saturday at Baltimore (13-3) in a game they need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
And he was not happy about what he considered an assassination of his character.
"There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback in terms of being a 2," Pickett said at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "If I was healthy enough to play and the coaches and trainers felt I looked good enough, I was going to start. If they believed I was not, which they believed I was not, I was not going to dress or suit up for the game. Whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will put out there, trying to prove their point or help their careers, it's disappointing to see that without any proof or basis for it.
"This week, I'm now the 2, four weeks out from the surgery. I'll dress and be the 2 and do what I need to do to be ready for Baltimore."
Mason Rudolph made his second consecutive start in place of Pickett against the Seahawks, throwing for 274 yards in the victory. Pickett, who missed his fourth-consecutive game, was inactive again, while Mitch Trubisky, who started the first two games Pickett missed, was the backup quarterback.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Rudolph, who has thrown for 564 yards and two touchdowns in his two starts – both wins – in place of Pickett, will again get the nod this week in Baltimore, even though Pickett will now be the backup.
"As a competitor, you want the ball in the most crucial situations, you want the ball in the biggest games of the season," Pickett said. "This is what you work for. But one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity. Mason played well. I have a ton of respect for Mason and what he's done and has been doing. So, my job now that I'm back healthy is to be the backup if he goes down, be ready to go and continue to support him."
Pickett has practiced on a limited basis for the past two weeks after having TightRope surgery on his ankle Dec. 4.
Tomlin said Monday that Pickett didn't look mobile enough early last week to be in consideration to play against the Seahawks.
But Rudolph playing well the week before against Cincinnati, a game in which he threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-11 win, also bought some time.
"If Mason had not played well, I feel I would have gone earlier than they would have wanted me to, and that's just the truth of the situation," Pickett said. "He played well. They felt with where I was out in my recovery, they didn't want to push it to suit up and get thrown in there. That's why I didn't suit up."
In the meantime, Pickett, who is 7-5 as the team's starter this season, will continue to do what's necessary to prepare himself to play this week against Baltimore – if needed – while also supporting Rudolph.
"We have a great friendship. I've been together with Mitch and Mason and it's been nothing but awesome every single day," Pickett said. "When I would to the sideline, we would talk. When he comes to the sideline, we talk. I don't overdo it. I don't overstep. You don't want to give him too much. He bounces ideas off me and I bounce them back. It's a good situation."