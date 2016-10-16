Tomlin on Sammie, Winning Edge, brothers

Q. Then what would be a part of that scheme then that would prevent a simple pitch-and-catch to get the first down?**

A. It maybe somebody, by scheme, who is designed to show up underneath that receiver. That's an element. We have guys at the end of the line of scrimmage for us who stand up as outside linebackers. Sometimes they come, sometimes they drop. Sometimes in the midst of dropping, they buzz out underneath. So we could seemingly look like we're providing a pitch-and-catch but actually we're not. Stephon Tuitt almost had an interception in Washington because we provided that look – he showed off-coverage, it was a possession down, Arthur Moats was standing at the end of the line. The ball was snapped, Arthur Moats buzzes out underneath the receiver, they threw the ball to the inside, and really Ross had the best chance of making the play. I know I don't always answer your question directly, but it's not just about the wideout, it's not just about the corner, it's not just about the call. Sometimes it's about the other people and where his imminent help is or is not.

Q. The team signed Karlos Williams to the practice squad. He is Vince's brother. Any hesitancy there having family members on the same roster?

A. No, none at all.

Q. Is it as an advantage to have family members on the same team?

A. We really didn't look at it in that way. We acknowledged that Karlos is Vince's brother, but it really had no bearing on our interest or level of interest. It wasn't like Karlos was an unknown commodity. He's a running back from Florida State who scored nine touchdowns in Buffalo last year as a rookie. So when you start talking about those credentials and an available practice squad spot, really it's kind of an easy discussion.

Q. Since Vince was here first, and is older, is he responsible for Karlos? Is Vince his brother's keeper, show him around, teach him how the Steelers do business?

A. Not at all. Not anymore than he would do that for anybody else.

Q. Who is Miami's key guy on defense?

A. I'd say Cameron Wake. He's the guy who has a distinguishing characteristic that's capable of changing the game in an instant. His quickness and burst are unique, they're still unique as he pushes into his mid-30s. He's the guy who could change the game if you're somewhat one-dimensional due to game circumstances or you're behind the chains. That makes him extremely significant.

Q. Besides Ryan Tannehill, who would the key guy be on offense?

A. Jarvis Landry, their talented receiver out of LSU. His targets probably outnumber the next available guy by 3:1, but aside from that he's got a well-rounded game. He's physical in the run game, and that puts him at the point of attack. He is their gadget guy. They throw him the wide receiver screens. He's the third-down leading target. You name a situation, and he's front-and-center in terms of what it is they do. He's as critical to their performance as anybody we have played, and that includes Brandon Marshall's contributions in New York or A.J. Green's contributions in Cincinnati, to name a few.

Q. Which stat, other than the final score and turnover ratio, do you think will be the one to reflect the outcome of the game? Last week, you said third-down conversions. It was 50 percent for the Steelers, and 18 percent for the Jets.