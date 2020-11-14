Class acts

Brooks and Davis were the fifth and sixth members of the six-man draft class assembled by head coach Mike Tomlin, General Manager Kevin Colbert and the personnel department to see the field this season. All six were on display in the Dallas game for the undefeated Steelers (8-0).

Sunday's opponent, the 2-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals had a similar scenario play out the previous week against Tennessee.

All seven members of the Bengals' 2020 draft class were in action in a 31-20 victory over the Titans on Nov. 1. Two of them started (first-round quarterback Joe Burrow and sixth-round offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji).

All seven continue to make an impression on second-year head coach Zac Taylor.

"We knew we were drafting a mature class," Taylor said. "Six of those seven guys were captains on their college teams, most of them multi-year starters. They were leaders in their programs, so in that way it doesn't shock you that they were able to handle a lack of preseason and offseason and come in and play. We've also had a lot of injuries that have forced those guys into playing.

"I've really been proud of that group. They've approached it the right way and they've only gotten better as every week has passed."

Second-round wide receiver Tee Higgins leads the Bengals in average yards per catch (14.8) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (three).

Third- and fourth-round linebackers Logan Wilson (48 percent of the snaps) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (35 percent of the snaps) rotated in with regularity against Tennessee.

Fifth-round defensive end Khalid Kareem was on the field the majority of the time (69 percent of the snaps) against the Titans.

Seventh-round linebacker Markus Bailey contributed on special teams.

For the Steelers, second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool leads the team in touchdowns (seven) and receiving touchdowns (five).

Third-round outside linebacker Alex Highsmith relieves starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Highsmith has an interception and a sack and was even incorporated as part of a three-outside linebackers package on Nov. 1 at Baltimore.