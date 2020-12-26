'Time to recalibrate'

It's the type of late-season showdown that offers a glimpse ahead as to what might be in store in the postseason.

The 11-3 Steelers hosting the 10-4 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field also provides a look in the mirror.

Two top-10 defenses (the Steelers are No. 2 and the Colts are No. 7) will be on display.

So will two of the NFL's most accomplished teams at forcing turnovers (only the Dolphins' 26 takeaways surpass the Steelers' 25 and the Colts' 24) and winning the turnover battle (the Colts are first in takeaway/giveaway at plus-12 and the Steelers tied for fourth at plus-8).

So will two offensive lines that rarely allow their quarterback to be sacked (the Steelers have allowed an NFL-low 12 and the Colts 16, the second-fewest in the league).

And so will two quarterbacks from the NFL's draft class of 2004 that rank among the NFL's all-time Top 10 in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes and are still leading the way as they close in on the age of 40 (the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger is 38 and the Colts' Philip Rivers is 39).

There's also plenty at stake.

The Steelers would clinch the AFC North Division championship with a victory.

The Colts can clinch a trip to the postseason with a win or a tie against the Steelers and the right corresponding result from the Ravens or Dolphins.

There are similarities aplenty.