Tomlin on rookie QBs, going for 2, Cox

Q. What are you trying to gain by electing to start the second half with the ball?**

A. I'm really not trying to create an advantage, in general. Ben is our quarterback, and unless weather is a part of the decision-making process, I'd just as soon take the ball. But you can't deny that weather was a part of the decision-making process a week ago.

Q. How did you know that Le'Veon Bell was going to be the kind of unselfish player here he has turned out to be?

A. I've known DeAngelo since he was about 18 or 19 years old. Randy Fichtner, our quarterback coach, recruited him and was the offensive coordinator at the University of Memphis the entire time he played there. Randy and I have been friends for over 20 years. I visited their spring practices and clinic-ed their defensive staff back then when DeAngelo was in college. I went over to their hotel when they played the University of South Florida when I was a young defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers. I've known him for quite some time and knew that he had those qualities.

Q. The Eagles will start a rookie at quarterback. In your experience, what are the general characteristics of rookie quarterback play, and how has Carson Wentz differed from that pattern so far?

A. When the situation gets hot, their inexperience shows. Usually. He's done a nice job of managing himself in the game and taking care of the ball, but I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge that the Eagles coaches have done an awesome job of minimizing those moments I just talked about. That's handled by taking care of the ball, by their time of possession, by their well-balanced attack – they're not very pass-heavy – and they're playing great defense. It's really been a collective thing that's produced their 2-0 and really it's been a collective thing that's probably produced the rave reviews of Carson Wentz, but you can't take anything away from him because he's off to a great start and has been very much a part of it.

Q. Is he someone the Steelers would have interviewed at the Combine?

A. I did not. I knew I wasn't in that market. I probably said hello to him down in Mobile (during the Senior Bowl week), just to say hello. But I didn't waste any time or waste a limited number of visits talking to a guy I wasn't in play for.

Q. Did you consult any of the personnel department's reports on Wentz, since he was part of draft preparation just some months ago?

A. I generally didn't, because I have a great deal of exposure to how they function offensively. Their head coach – Doug Pederson – was in Kansas City, and we've played Kansas City just about every year the last few years. I have two games of tape to watch Wentz function in NFL games. That was enough for me to get a grasp of what he's maybe capable of, and more importantly how we're going to work to minimize his impact on the game.

Q. The recipe for defeating an opponent with a rookie quarterback supposedly is to put pressure on him. Assuming for a moment that's true. Is it your defense or your offense that would be more effective in getting that done?

A. It's always a couple of things. It can be the defense, it can be the nature of the game in terms of how it unfolds. If our offense is successful in scoring, and they're feeling the stress to match scores they'll probably take more calculated risks than they're comfortable with, given a quarterback with Wentz's experience. It can be physical pressure provided by your defense, or it can be circumstantial pressure provided by your offense in putting them in an environment in which they're uncomfortable and have to operate maybe outside of the bounds of which they planned to work.

Q. On defense, who is the Eagles' key guy?

A. Fletcher Cox. (Coordinator) Jim Schwartz has been around for some time, and if you think about Jim Schwartz – his previous job was in Buffalo, where he had that freak Marcel Dareus from Alabama in the interior. Prior to that he was the head coach of the Detroit Lions and he had Ndamukong Suh. They view Fletcher Cox in the same way. The contract extension they did with him illustrates that, but more than that his tape is red-hot. His tape illustrates that. It starts inside and up front, and it starts with Fletcher Cox.

Q. Based on how the Eagles deploy Cox, whose problem is he going to be later today?

A. Like Ndamukong Suh and other great players who have played in that scheme, it's probably going to be just about everybody. Everybody except the left tackle. I've seen Cox play over centers, left guards, right guards, and even right tackles. So it's going to be a full offensive line job in terms of working to minimize his impact.

Q. I asked you this before the Bengals game, and let's do it again: besides the final score and the turnover ratio, which statistic will end up being the prime indicator of the outcome of the game?