Tomlin on OLB rotation, noise, deferring

A. As you push into December, everybody has 10, 11 games of video out there. There are fewer secrets. There are fewer unknowns out there, globally speaking. Personalities are starting to take shape on teams in terms of division of labor, what people are called to do in certain circumstances. With that being said, execution prevails. Detail prevails. Displays of understanding or displays of football knowledge prevail. So it's an exciting time of the year, because the playoff races are starting to come into focus, but purely from a football standpoint, a preparation standpoint, and ultimately in our play, the margin for error is so small that it's an exciting time for competitors.

Often you'll hear commentators say something to the effect of, "The good teams are starting to get hot this time of year," and "They're stacking good performances on top of good performances," and "They're going into the playoffs in the right frame of mind." Or, you hear them talking about teams that are dying on the vine. They're talking about teams that have lost x-number of games in a row and are heading in the wrong direction down the stretch. That's what is being talked about. You're either going to be team on the rise, or you're going to be a team on the decline.

Q. What do you need from your quarterback in December?

A. It's not anything different than what we need from him over the course of the season, but I acknowledge that the job description gets increasingly difficult for the reasons we just talked about – the lack of unknowns, the amount of detail and execution – so it becomes extremely difficult for him to do what it is we need him to do. That position is defined by your ability to move the chains, your ability to convert in situational football – short-yardage, goal-line, red zone, etc. And your ability to take care of the football while you do those things.

Q. In talking about the Giants defense during your news conference, you said, "They wear you down. They are fundamentalists in approach, meaning that they are sound. They are a small-menu group, but they play fast on defense." What does small-menu mean?

A. Meaning that they don't run a lot of plays. They're not a group that week-to-week you're surprised by what you see on tape in terms of new things. There is not a big menu of things. They repeat the things that they do well, and they do those things well. So they may not win certain circumstances at the early stages of the game, but that's irrelevant to them. They believe in what they do and how they do it, and so they wear opponents down over the course of the game. The number of splash plays they get from their people in the final 10-to-15 snaps of the game is indicative of that. Whether that be sack/fumbles by Jason Pierre-Paul or Olivier Vernon, or interceptions by Landon Collins and others on the back end, you really see a splattering of splash plays in the final snaps of the game, and that's reflective of them wearing the opponent down and winning the game by attrition.

Q. Is there such a thing as too simple in this league?

A. There's an argument for that, but you do what your guys are capable of doing, and you do what your guys need to do to win. If it works for them, then it's appropriate.